How Archegos’ $20 billion move to flee certain names led to banks’ share prices tumbling

The woes that arose from Archegos Capital Management at the end of last week bled into Monday as a slew of big banks saw their share prices decline. Here's how the $20 billion blowup unfolded. U.S. media stocks ViacomCBS and Discovery experienced severe selling pressure on Friday, with each losing more than 27%. A few Chinese internet ADRs including Baidu, Tencent and Vipshop also suffered sell-offs of a similar magnitude last week. ADRs are American depositary receipts, essentially a certificate that represents a share of a foreign stock and is traded on American stock exchanges. The culprit for the massive selling was a forced liquidation of positions held by the multibillion-dollar family office Archegos, CNBC reported.

Archegos, founded by former Tiger Management equity analyst Bill Hwang, had built massive positions in these stocks through swaps, a type of derivative that investors trade over the counter or among themselves without having to disclose the holdings publicly. These swaps usually involve higher-than-usual leverage. These large, leveraged bets came under pressure after ViacomCBS' $3 billion stock offering through Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan earlier in the week fell apart, which triggered broad selling in the name. The initial weakness in ViacomCBS triggered a chain of events where the prime brokers rushed to exit the positions on Archegos' behalf and resulted in a massive margin call. The hedge fund was forced to inject more cash to cover the losses, amassing a forced liquidation of more than $20 billion. The sell-off in these names continued on Monday with ViacomCBS down more than 8%. Discovery was off by more than 3%.