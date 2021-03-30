Elizabeth Warren unloads on Archegos meltdown: 'All the makings of a dangerous situation'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is taking aim at Archegos Capital Management and the lightly regulated hedge-fund industry after their stock trades sent the market into a frenzy late last week.

"Archegos' meltdown had all the makings of a dangerous situation — largely unregulated hedge fund, opaque derivatives, trading in private dark pools, high leverage, and a trader who wriggled out of the SEC's enforcement," Warren told CNBC in a statement Tuesday.

"Regulators need to rely on more than luck to fend off risks to the financial system: we need transparency and strong oversight to ensure that the next hedge fund blowup doesn't take the economy down with it," she added.

Warren, who is a member of the powerful Senate banking and finance committees, is one of the first lawmakers to respond to what turned out to be disastrous trades by Archegos, a family office founded by former Tiger Management analyst Bill Hwang.

The fund's trades sent the stock of ViacomCBS into a tailspin.