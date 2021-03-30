Meet Bill Hwang, the man behind Archegos, the fund that sent shockwaves through Wall Street

A massive margin call affected a little-known family office last Friday, incurring billions of dollars in losses for certain banks involved and jolted the overall volatility in the broader market. Archegos Capital Management's leveraged bets in ViacomCBS blew up and ignited a whopping $20 billion wave of forced liquidation at a slew of Wall Street banks, some of which face losses that could be "highly significant."

Who is behind Archegos?

Archegos Capital Management is the family investment vehicle founded by former Tiger Management analyst Bill Hwang in 2013. He was a protege and one of the so-called "tiger cubs" of legendary hedge fund manager Julian Robertson who mentored and supported some of the best-performing investors including Stephen Mandel, Lee Ainslie and Chase Coleman. Hwang started out as a stock salesman at Hyundai Securities in the early 1990s. Before Archegos, Hwang built New York-based hedge fund Tiger Asia Management which focused on Asian investments. In 2012, Hwang pleaded guilty to insider trading of Chinese bank stocks and agreed to pay $44 million to settle charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission. The federal agency alleged that he used confidential information received in private placement offerings to short sell three Chinese bank stocks. After the settlement, Hwang closed Tiger Asia Management and Archegos was born. Archegos is a Greek biblical word for leader or prince. A public relations representative for Archegos did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. Archegos' website appeared to be down on Tuesday.

What went wrong?

Archegos held large and leveraged bets in U.S. media stocks ViacomCBS and Discovery, as well as a few Chinese internet ADRs including Baidu, Tencent and Vipshop. Some of the positions were held via total return swaps, a type of derivative that allows investors to take big, levered stakes without disclosing those positions publicly. These bets started to go south after ViacomCBS' $3 billion stock offering through Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan earlier in the week fell apart. It triggered a domino effect where prime brokers rushed to exit the positions on Archegos' behalf and resulted in a massive margin call. In a margin call, brokerages demand that an investor deposit additional money or securities into the account when a position falls sharply in value. Brokerages usually sell the securities in block trades, often at a discount to the current share price, in an attempt to recover losses. Nomura, a prime broker of Archegos, on Monday warned of a "significant loss" estimated at $2 billion from the unwind of the trades. Credit Suisse said the loss resulting from this exit could be "highly significant and material" to its first-quarter results.

$500 million charity