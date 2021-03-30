Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp to launch NFT and donate funds to fight anti-Asian hate

Taylor Rapp #24 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to a team scrimmage at SoFi Stadium on August 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California.

Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp is joining the non-fungible token boom and donating proceeds to help Asian communities struck by recent violence.

Rapp will launch six digital collections on Thursday and auction 90 total NFTs, including one that includes tickets to a National Football League game and a meet and greet with players. The NFTs will appear on the OpenSea marketplace, where other athletes like Rob Gronkowski have collections.

In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Rapp, who is Asian American, said he would donate a percentage of the funds to the #StopAsianHate GoFundMe campaign to support the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders community. The page has raised over $4 million to combat recent hate crimes.

"I am Asian American, and this community means a lot to me," Rapp said. "I wanted to help my people, and what better way to raise money right now to donate than through creating an NFT collection and using my platform."

Rapp joins a growing group of Asian American athletes who are supporting their community following a recent series of attacks, including a mass shooting in Georgia. Rapp said he's seen violence against Asian American groups increase since the pandemic started early last year.

"I felt like it was a responsibility for me to go out there and do what I can using my platform and my name to try to help out my community and bring more awareness to what is going on right now," he said.