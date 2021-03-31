British food delivery firm Deliveroo slides 30% in market debut

In this article ROO-GB

A Deliveroo cyclist in London, U.K. Dinendra Haria | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

LONDON — Shares of British food delivery start-up Deliveroo sank in its stock market debut Wednesday, as the company faces pressure from top investors and trade unions over workers' rights. Deliveroo, which is backed by Amazon, saw its shares down around 30% in early deals compared to the issue price. The company priced its shares at £3.90 ($5.36) Tuesday, giving it a market value of £7.59 billion, which is at the bottom end of its IPO target range. But the company's share price was down to around £2.73 as shares began conditional trading. Deliveroo is selling 384,615,384 shares, equating to an offer size of approximately £1.5 billion. Of that, £1 billion will go to the company itself and £500 million will go to existing shareholders, with Amazon and Will Shu, the company's CEO and co-founder, among those set to gain the most. The company's shares began trading under the ticker "ROO" at 8 a.m. London time on Wednesday. However, retail investors won't be able to trade Deliveroo shares until conditional dealings end on April 7. Deliveroo's IPO offer is the largest in the U.K. since e-commerce firm The Hut Group raised £1.88 billion in a listing last September. In terms of market cap, it is the biggest IPO to take place in London since Glencore went public nearly a decade ago. It's also Britain's largest-ever tech listing by value, surpassing that of The Hut Group and Worldpay which debuted in 2015 before delisting.

'Next phase of our journey'

"I am very proud that Deliveroo is going public in London — our home," said Shu in a statement. "As we reach this milestone I want to thank everyone who has helped to build Deliveroo into the company it is today — in particular our restaurants and grocers, riders and customers." He added: "In this next phase of our journey as a public company we will continue to invest in the innovations that help restaurants and grocers to grow their businesses, to bring customers more choice than ever before, and to provide riders with more work. Our aim is to build the definitive online food company and we're very excited about the future ahead." It's a major vote of confidence in London, as the U.K. capital looks to attract high-growth tech companies and boost its financial clout after Brexit. British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak described Deliveroo as a "true British tech success story" when the company announced plans to list in London. However, the IPO has been hit by concerns over Deliveroo's treatment of its drivers, the company's governance and valuation. Legal and General, Aberdeen Standard, Aviva and M&A — which collectively have about £2.5 trillion in assets under management — have all shunned Deliveroo's debut.

Each of the investment firms cited concerns about the gig economy in which Deliveroo operates. The company's turquoise-uniformed couriers have become ubiquitous in London and other cities during the coronavirus pandemic, as people turned to food delivery apps for their groceries. Some of Deliveroo's riders are going on strike next Wednesday once its IPO opens up to retail traders, to protest what they see as poor working conditions and low pay. For its part, Deliveroo says its drivers are given flexibility to work when they want and earn £13 an hour on average during the busiest times. That hasn't cooled investor worries over Deliveroo's business model, however. Earlier this month, Uber reclassified all its U.K. drivers as workers entitled to a minimum wage and other benefits after the country's top court ruled a group of drivers should be treated as workers. This is expected to result in higher costs for Uber — potentially to the tune of $500 million, according to Bank of America. Investors are worried that Deliveroo may suffer the same fate, and the company has set aside £112 million to cover potential legal costs relating to the employment status of its riders. Meanwhile, institutional shareholders have also raised concerns with Deliveroo's governance. The company is listing in London with a dual-share class structure, which gives Shu over 50% of the voting rights.

