Asia’s worst stock market last year is now one of the region’s top performers

A cyclist rides before the city skyline at Marina Bay in Singapore. Roslan Rahman | AFP | Getty Images

SINGAPORE – Singapore's stock market is staging a strong comeback. The benchmark Straits Times Index ended 2020 as the worst performer in Asia, losing 11.8% through the year. But the STI climbed around 12.2% so far this year, and has become one of the region's top performers. The STI is a market capitalization weighted index that tracks the top 30 companies listed on the Singapore Exchange. As of Tuesday, as many as 12 of its constituent stocks have made double-digit gains this year. Taiwan was Asia's best-performing stock market as of Tuesday. The benchmark Taiwan Stock Exchange Capitalization Weighted Stock Index, or Taiex, slightly edged out the Singapore index with a 12.4% gain this year.

"Singapore is in a very good sweet spot, mainly because it's very cyclical," Joanne Goh, investment strategist at Singapore bank DBS, said last week. Markets or stocks that are "cyclical" rise and fall in conjunction with fluctuations of the economy. The STI is made up of a high proportion of financial and industrial stocks typically considered as cyclical.

Singapore stocks: 'One of the cheapest'

With the global economy recovering from the pandemic-induced recession, Singapore's stock market would do well, Goh said at a webinar outlining DBS' quarterly investment outlook. She added that valuation in the Singapore market is "one of the cheapest" in the region, and that has spurred merger and acquisition activities among listed companies. Earlier this month, conglomerate Jardine Matheson said it plans to simplify its structure by buying the 15% of Jardine Strategic it does not already own. Jardine Strategic is an investment holding firm and, like Jardine Matheson, is a constituent stock of the STI. If the acquisition goes through, Jardine Strategic will be delisted.

Just last week, property group CapitaLand announced plans to split the company into two. A revamped real estate investment management company will become a new listed entity on the Singapore Exchange, while the property development business will be taken private. "We should be seeing some of these M&A (mergers and acquisitions) activities driving Singapore market, and at the same time, we have earnings recovery," said Goh. She also said banks, which make up roughly one-third of the benchmark index, will benefit from rising yields in the U.S. "We should see more upside for the Singapore market," she said.

Taiwan markets: 'High proportion of growth stocks'