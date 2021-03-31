NY prosecutors subpoena Trump Organization exec's bank records in criminal probe, report says

The prosecutors, who are conducting a sweeping probe surrounding Donald Trump and his company, are also questioning gifts that Weisselberg and his family received from the former president, according to the Times.

Prosecutors in Manhattan have subpoenaed Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg's personal bank records, The New York Times reported Wednesday .

The newspaper, citing people familiar with the matter, said prosecutors working under Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. have recently zeroed in on Weisselberg in an apparent effort to get him to cooperate with the wide-ranging criminal probe.

Weisselberg has not been accused of wrongdoing. Spokespeople for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

