These top-rated frequent flyer programs can lower cost of post-Covid travel

United Airlines' Mileage Plus program earned top scores from WalletHub in categories such as ease of advance booking of reward travel and fewer mandatory layovers.

Air travel is set to boom this year as Americans tired of being cooped up in Covid lockdown look to finally take long-delayed vacations.

But for many, money is tight, and the bargain airfares we've seen over the past year may soon disappear as demand spikes.

Cashing in unused frequent flyer miles and loyalty points for travel could help some would-be vacationers cut costs. In fact, the average airline rewards program — free to join — gives members 11% off air travel spending, personal finance site WalletHub has found.

"The best way to save on airfare is to join your favorite airlines' frequent flyer programs for free and then comparison shop for flights well ahead of your trip," said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez, in a statement.

The site recently ranked the best U.S. frequent flyer programs for everything from overall excellence to best value for dollar spent.

"The hierarchy of the best frequent flyer programs has changed a bit since the coronavirus pandemic began, so travelers shouldn't assume they can just pick up where they left off," Gonzalez said.