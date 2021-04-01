April's stock market gains are setting up to be unusually strong, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says

Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
Share
Tom Lee, Fundstrat Global Advisors
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Fundstrat founder Tom Lee has already called for a "face ripper rally," and now he expects an unusually strong month of April for stocks.

Lee called for the rally earlier this week and said it could come as the headwinds faded from higher interest rates, quadruple witching options and futures expirations, and the massive leverage unwind by six big brokers.

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProCathie Wood says don’t underestimate the little guy changing investing
Maggie Fitzgerald
CNBC ProJPMorgan's Kolanovic sees month-end buying in stocks, contrary to popular belief
Yun Li
CNBC ProHedge fund manager who bought near the lows reveals some under-the-radar stocks for the recovery
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More