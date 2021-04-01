April's stock market gains are setting up to be unusually strong, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Tom Lee, Fundstrat Global Advisors
Scott Mlyn | CNBC
Fundstrat founder Tom Lee has already called for a "face ripper rally," and now he expects an unusually strong month of April for stocks.
Lee called for the rally earlier this week and said it could come as the headwinds faded from higher interest rates, quadruple witching options and futures expirations, and the massive leverage unwind by six big brokers.