These stocks pay a steady dividend and are favored by analysts

With bond yields rising in recent months and the market's biggest stocks still sluggish after a strong 2020, investors may be looking for safe dividend plays to beef up their portfolios.

Yields move inversely to prices, meaning that existing bondholders are seeing the value of their holdings go down. The rise in yields has put pressure on long-duration, or growth, stocks this year, but tend not to be negative for equities on the whole.