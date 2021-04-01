Why Hollywood may be staying surprisingly quiet about Georgia's new voting law

Tyler Perry accepts People's Champion Award onstage for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and on broadcast on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

While other corporate giants like Coca-Cola and Delta have been quick to oppose Georgia's new voting law, film studios in the state have been less vocal.

In the past, Hollywood has used the threat of production boycotts in the state to make clear its opinions about Georgia's politics. However, this time around, studios have been largely mum on the matter, leading many to wonder why.

Some speculate the industry is hoping the federal government will intervene, while executives express their concerns behind the scenes or pull other levers such as the use of political donations. But another factor could be timing: In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, studios are simply unable to make threats that could disrupt production.

"As a Georgia resident and business owner I've been here a few times with the anti-abortion bill and the LGBTQ discrimination bill," said Tyler Perry, who owns Tyler Perry Studios in Georgia, in a statement Tuesday. "They all sent a shockwave through Georgia and the nation but none of them managed to succeed. I'm resting my hope in the [Department of Justice] taking a hard look at this unconstitutional voter suppression law that harkens to the Jim Crow era."

The new law, which was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp on March 26, includes a restriction on drop boxes, makes it a crime to provide food or water to voters lined up outside polling stations, requires mandatory proof of identity for absentee voting and creates greater legislative control over how elections are run. Opponents say these provisions will disproportionately disenfranchise people of color.

On Wednesday, ViacomCBS became the first major entertainment corporation to publicly condemn the law.

"We unequivocally believe in the importance of all Americans having an equal right to vote and oppose the recent Georgia voting rights law or any effort that impedes the ability to exercise this vital constitutional right," the company posted on Twitter.

AT&T, which owns Warner Media, also made a statement about the law.

"AT&T believes our right to vote is among the most sacrosanct we enjoy, and that free enterprise and companies like ours thrive where elections are open and secure," the company said in a statement. "Consistent with that belief, we are working with other companies that are members of the Georgia Chamber and Metro-Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, as those organizations support policies that promote accessible and secure voting while also upholding election integrity and transparency."

Neither company threatened to boycott the state.