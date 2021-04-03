GE could rebound to levels not seen in more than three years if it clears this hurdle, trader says

President Biden's infrastructure plan is a boon for clean energy, and one unsuspecting winner could be General Electric.

The company's investments in wind turbines are beginning to challenge Siemens and Vestas Wind Systems among others. CEO Larry Culp has made renewable energy a big priority – GE projects the segment will post revenue growth in the mid-single digits for full year 2021.

Shares have risen 23% so far this year, triple the gains for the S&P 500.

Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Futures, says the charts suggest further upside.

"I'm looking at a lot of good technicals here," Baruch told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. GE "last year made a new low but it held that 2009 low. It's recovered strongly and you've got this wedge right now that's really consolidating and it's holding the 50-day moving average very well."