Biden to lay out infrastructure plans as part of massive economic proposal

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will detail a plan to overhaul U.S. infrastructure and manufacturing, setting the stage for his second major legislative battle in less than three months as president. Biden will travel to Pittsburgh to unveil the first of two sweeping economic recovery proposals. Together, they will likely carry a multitrillion-dollar price tag that dwarfs the $1.9 trillion Covid relief plan he signed into law earlier this month. The administration's economic team is still ironing out the details of the second plan, which will involve huge investments in U.S. health care and child care. The White House says it will roll out that proposal sometime in April.

The speech in the Steel City — Biden's first trip to western Pennsylvania since taking office — comes as the president prepares to shift his gaze beyond the immediate threat of a still-raging pandemic and focus on longer-term issues. The first leg of the double-barreled recovery package will focus on repairing America's infrastructure — its roads, bridges, railways, water systems and other structures. Biden is also set to call for investments in domestic manufacturing, research and development and the caregiving workforce. Experts say an infrastructure update is long past due. The American Society of Civil Engineers' most recent "report card" gave the nation's infrastructure an overall C-minus grade. The group estimates that the U.S. faces an infrastructure "investment gap" of nearly $2.6 trillion over 10 years. Continued underinvestment will cost more than 3 million jobs and $10 trillion in GDP by 2039, it said.

Biden's handling of the pandemic has so far garnered high approval ratings and buoyed his popularity, polls show. But he could soon have to tap into built-up political capital, as the White House moves to hike taxes to pay for the new infrastructure plan. Lawmakers from both parties have long pushed to revitalize America's aging infrastructure. Republican former President Donald Trump's administration, for instance, repeatedly postured about plans to address infrastructure. Those plans never came to fruition, and "infrastructure week" became a running joke in Washington. But Biden has already faced steadfast opposition from congressional Republicans, none of whom voted for his broadly popular Covid rescue plan. The staggering costs of Biden's forthcoming economic recovery package — possibly more than $3 trillion, The New York Times reported — and the threat of higher taxes are bound to spark the GOP's ire. Some moderate Democrats are also raising concerns, Axios reported.

