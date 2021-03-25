Live updates: Biden defends southern border policy amid rise in unaccompanied children coming to U.S.

President Joe Biden is holding a press conference Wednesday, his first since taking office in January.

The event comes during an early transition period for the Biden administration.

The president signed a $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill earlier this month. The measure sent $1,400 stimulus checks to Americans and allowed for billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, among many other provisions. Millions of people are getting Covid vaccines each day, and the president announced his new goal for the effort: 200 million shots within his first 100 days in office. The economy's recovery is picking up steam, as well.

Now the administration is gearing up to release another sprawling spending package, this time focused on infrastructure, climate change and income inequality. It is widely expected to include tax increases for the wealthy and corporations. Battle lines over the bill are already being drawn.

Biden will also likely face questions about the problems at the border involving a significant increase of unaccompanied migrant children. The president put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of overseeing the matter.

You can watch the press conference below. It is scheduled to start at 1:15 p.m. ET.