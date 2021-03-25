LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Biden defends southern border policy amid rise in unaccompanied children coming to U.S.
This is CNBC's live blog covering Joe Biden's first press conference since he became president.
President Joe Biden is holding a press conference Wednesday, his first since taking office in January.
The event comes during an early transition period for the Biden administration.
The president signed a $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill earlier this month. The measure sent $1,400 stimulus checks to Americans and allowed for billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, among many other provisions. Millions of people are getting Covid vaccines each day, and the president announced his new goal for the effort: 200 million shots within his first 100 days in office. The economy's recovery is picking up steam, as well.
Now the administration is gearing up to release another sprawling spending package, this time focused on infrastructure, climate change and income inequality. It is widely expected to include tax increases for the wealthy and corporations. Battle lines over the bill are already being drawn.
Biden will also likely face questions about the problems at the border involving a significant increase of unaccompanied migrant children. The president put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of overseeing the matter.
Biden: Journalists will have access to overcrowded border facilities 'very shortly'
President Joe Biden said that journalists will soon be able to look inside the overcrowded migrant processing facilities on the U.S.-Mexico border, which had previously been closed off to the press.
"I will commit when my plan, very shortly, is underway, to let you have access to not just them but the other facilities as well," Biden told a reporter at the White House.
Pressed on the issue, the president said he "will commit to transparency, as soon as I am in a position to be able to implement what we're doing right now."
But he added, "I don't know" when exactly that will be.
Biden also said that he has yet to visit the southern border because "I don't want to become the issue."
"I don't want to be bringing all the Secret Service and everybody with me to get in the way," he said. "This is being set up, and you'll have full access to everything once we get this thing moving." — Kevin Breuninger
Biden says he’s working to safely house unaccompanied children, calls situation unacceptable
Biden, asked to address the horrific conditions in which some children who arrived unaccompanied at the U.S.-Mexico border are being held, said the situation was unacceptable and that he was working to swiftly transfer the kids to new housing.
"That's a serious question right? Is it acceptable to me? Come on. That's why we are going to be moving 1,000 of those kids out, quickly," Biden said. The Biden administration has ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help transfer and shelter the migrants.
Biden also cited the recent decision to use military property, including Fort Bliss, an installation near El Paso, Texas, to help shelter the minors.
"I've been working from the moment this started to happen to try to find additional access for children to be able to -- not just children, but particularly children -- to be able to be safely housed while we follow through on the rest of what's happening," Biden said. "That is totally unacceptable."
-- Tucker Higgins
Biden on border: Migrant increase seasonal, Trump dismantled system
President Joe Biden attributed an increase in migrant encounters at the southern border to annual seasonal migratory patterns and a system dismantled by the Trump administration.
"The reason they're coming is that this is the time they can travel with the least likelihood of dying on the way because of the heat in the desert," Biden said. "Number two, they're coming because the circumstances in country."
Biden said the 28% increase in unaccompanied migrant children at the border mirrors a 31% increase in 2019 under the Trump administration.
Under a CDC policy, the U.S. is currently expelling the vast majority of single adults and families who arrive at the border. But due to humanitarian law, the U.S. is not turning away unaccompanied minors.
Processing challenges have led to overcrowding at Border Patrol facilities for migrant children. NBC News reported Border Patrol had 5,200 children in custody last week, with hundreds held past the three-day legal limit.
Biden blamed the lack of infrastructure on President Donald Trump's administration.
"We're building back the capacity that should have been maintained," Biden said.
—Hannah Miao
'We will leave, the question is when we leave,' Biden says on troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden told reporters that while he wants to end America's longest war, he could not yet commit to the May 1 deadline.
"It's going to be hard to meet the May 1 deadline," Biden said, adding "it is not my intention to stay there for a long time," Biden said.
In February 2020, the Trump administration brokered a deal with the Taliban that would usher in a permanent cease-fire and reduce further the U.S. military's footprint from approximately 13,000 troops to 8,600 by mid-July last year.
By May 2021, all foreign forces would leave Afghanistan, according to the deal. The majority of troops in the country are from Europe and partner nations. There are about 2,500 U.S. service members currently in Afghanistan.
When asked if U.S. service members would remain in Afghanistan another year, Biden said he did not see that being the case.
"We are not staying a long time. We will leave, the question is when we leave," the president said, adding that his administration was in consultations with NATO allies and partners in the region.
The wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria have cost U.S. taxpayers more than $1.57 trillion collectively since Sept. 11, 2001, according to a Defense Department report. – Amanda Macias
Biden backs reforming the filibuster — but says he would go further 'if we have to'
President Joe Biden signaled he may support scrapping, rather than reforming, the Senate filibuster if his priorities get held up in Congress.
"If we have to, if there's complete lockdown and chaos as a consequence of the filibuster, then we'll have to go beyond what I'm talking about," he told reporters.
Biden has said he backs going back to a so-called talking filibuster, where lawmakers have to actively hold the Senate floor to block legislation. As of now, the Senate needs 60 votes to move ahead with a bill — which means Republicans can block the vast majority of bills in a chamber divided 50-50 by party.
The president did not explicitly say whether he thought it should take a simple majority to advance legislation in the Senate.
Democrats will have a hard time getting voting rights, climate change and gun safety bills through the Senate with the filibuster in place. They passed their $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan this year through budget reconciliation, which requires only a majority vote.
However, the Senate can only use the process once per fiscal year, and restrictions govern what lawmakers can put in reconciliation bills.
— Jacob Pramuk
Biden plans to focus 'one at a time' on immigration, guns, other problems after Covid
With the U.S. making progress against the coronavirus pandemic, President Joe Biden said he plans to shift his focus "one at a time" to other hot-button issues.
"I got elected to solve problems," he said, the most urgent of which being Covid and "the economic dislocation for millions and millions of Americans."
"The fundamental problem is getting people some peace of mind," Biden said. "That's the reason why I focused as I have."
But now, Biden said, his administration will prepare to address more "long-term" issues, such as immigration and gun reform.
"What we're going to be able to do, God willing, is now begin one at a time to focus on those as well," Biden said. — Kevin Breuninger
Biden aims to sell $1.9 trillion Covid relief plan as economic boon
President Joe Biden aimed to promote Democrats' $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan as a boost to the economy while his administration pushes for broader vaccine deployment.
The president pointed to the roughly 127 million payments of up to $1,400 that have gone out to Americans.
"Help is here, hope is on the way," Biden told reporters. He acknowledged that there are "still too many Americans out of work, too many families hurting."
In touting an improving economy, Biden pointed to initial jobless claims falling to the lowest level in more than a year. Still, the data show nearly 19 million people are receiving some form of unemployment benefits.
Biden plans to make stops around the country to promote the pandemic aid package.
— Jacob Pramuk
From the war in Afghanistan to North Korean nuke talks, Biden faces a slew of foreign policy challenges
WASHINGTON – From mending a contentious relationship with China to the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan to North Korea's latest provocations, President Joe Biden's administration faces a host of challenging foreign policy issues.
Biden's first formal news conference comes as Washington aims to address trade and political issues with the world's second-largest economy.
The tension between Beijing and Washington soared under the Trump administration amid a trade war and the coronavirus pandemic. Biden, who spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping last month, has previously said that his approach in dealing with Beijing would rely on alliances rather than unilateral measures.
Earlier this week, the Biden administration slapped fresh sanctions on two Chinese officials, citing their roles in serious human rights abuses against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.
The sanctions come on the heels of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's contentious meeting with China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and State Councilor Wang Yi in Alaska.
Turning to the Middle East, Washington is mulling a departure from America's longest war. As of Thursday, the United States has less than 40 days before American and foreign troops are slated to fully withdraw from Afghanistan.
Biden has not yet made a decision of whether the U.S. will leave the war-torn country.
In Asia, Biden is working to repair strained relationships with crucial military partners in the region in order to mount pushback on North Korea.
On Wednesday, North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles, the first launch in nearly a year. The short-range ballistic missiles came on the heels of another test carried out over the weekend.
The string of tests comes as Pyongyang ignores invitations from Washington to discuss denuclearization and as the U.S. and South Korea resume large, joint military exercises.
– Amanda Macias
Biden and Democrats eye sweeping voting rights legislation, filibuster reform
Democrats in Congress have made voting reform legislation a top priority. The For the People Act was the first bill introduced in the House and Senate: H.R. 1 and S. 1, respectively.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said "failure is not an option" for Democrats to pass the legislation, which the House passed on March 3. President Joe Biden called the bill a "landmark legislation" that is "urgently needed" to protect the right to vote.
But the Senate filibuster stands in their way. The legislation requires a minimum of 10 Republican votes to defeat a filibuster and move to a final vote on passage.
Biden said on March 16 that he supports revising the Senate filibuster to require the minority to talk on the floor to block legislation, after previously indicating he did not support efforts to eliminate the filibuster completely.
—Hannah Miao
Biden and Democrats consider tax hikes as part of next policy push
President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are considering how much to change tax policy as part of their next major legislative push.
Biden is expected to focus on infrastructure and the U.S. economic recovery after passage of his top priority, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The legislation is set to include tax increases on corporations and the wealthiest individuals to fund efforts to improve transportation, combat climate change and expand paid leave and early childhood education.
Democrats will need to decide how to structure tax hikes or how much of the plan they want to finance with increases. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., aims to increase the corporate tax rate to the pre-2017 level of 35% and set a progressive estate tax on the wealthiest Americans — two proposals which go further than many Democrats would want.
Biden has proposed increasing the corporate-tax rate to 28% and raising the top individual income-tax bracket to 39.6%, the level in place before Republicans passed their 2017 tax law. If Democrats divide the recovery proposal into two phases, each could include separate tax increases.
— Jacob Pramuk
Recent mass shootings push Biden's gun-reform agenda front and center
President Joe Biden may have planned for his first solo presser to be focused on the pandemic, the economy and the southern border — but multiple mass shootings within the past 10 days have put a spotlight on the new administration's gun-reform agenda.
On March 16, a 21-year-old suspect was charged with opening fire at three Atlanta-area spas, killing eight people. Less than a week later, another 21-year-old alleged gunman was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder following a mass shooting at a Colorado grocery store.
In remarks at the White House on Tuesday, Biden shared his condolences and said he would not speculate about the latest alleged killer's motivations "until we have all the facts." But he nevertheless urged Congress to pass new gun restrictions, including a ban on assault rifles and high-capacity ammo magazines.
"I don't need to wait another minute, let alone an hour to take common sense steps that will save the lives in the future," Biden said.
Earlier Tuesday, Biden had for the second time in a week ordered that flags be flown at half-staff.
— Kevin Breuninger
Biden expected to propose climate and infrastructure package next week
Following the passage of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan, Biden is expected next week to propose a major package focused on climate change and infrastructure that could total nearly $3 trillion.
The proposal aims to achieve Biden's broader goal of reaching carbon-free power generation by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2050.
Biden issued a slew of climate executive orders in January, including suspending new oil and gas leasing on federal lands and directing the federal government to conserve 30% of federal lands and water by 2030.
On his first day in office, Biden brought the United States back into the Paris climate accord and cancelled the permit for the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. The administration is also set to host a climate summit with world leaders on April 22.
— Emma Newburger