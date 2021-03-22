White House officials to meet with energy industry execs ahead of climate, infrastructure plan, sources say

The White House is meeting Monday with top executives in the energy industry, including the oil, gas and mining sectors, attendees told CNBC.
The guest list is expected to include the top executives of BP, Chevron, Exxon and BHP, among others. The White House declined to provide a full list of invitees, and would not say which officials would be representing the Biden administration.
News of the meeting comes as White House climate advisor Gina McCarthy has been engaging with industry leaders ahead of the administration's expected unveiling of a massive infrastructure and climate package, NBC News reported.
The White House is considering splitting a roughly $3 trillion economic recovery package into multiple bills, The New York Times reported earlier Monday.
Biden in March met with a group of bipartisan senators, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, to discuss infrastructure.
President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package into law earlier this month.