U.S. companies face boycott threats, mounting pressure to take sides in America’s battle over voting rights

Protesters gather outside of the Georgia State Capitol to protest HB 531, which would place tougher restrictions on voting in Georgia, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. March 4, 2021. Dustin Chambers | Reuters

James Quincey, President and CEO of Coca-Cola Co. The Coca-Cola Company President and Chief Operating Officer James Quincey.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian initially said the legislation had "improved considerably" and offered broad support for voting rights. He reversed course Wednesday in a memo to employee, saying the "final bill is unacceptable and does not match Delta's values." Delta is Georgia's largest employer. Bastian also ripped Republican lawmakers' motivation for the law, suggesting the "entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections." In November, Biden became the first Democrat since 1992 to win Georgia. Voters also elected two Democrats to the Senate, Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, in runoff elections in January. Former President Donald Trump and other Republicans have falsely claimed there was rampant voter fraud in Georgia's elections last year. AT&T is based in Texas but gave money to Kemp's campaign and cosponsors of the legislation. The company's CEO John Stankey told CNBC in a statement: "We understand that election laws are complicated, not our company's expertise and ultimately the responsibility of elected officials. But, as a company, we have a responsibility to engage. For this reason, we are working together with other businesses through groups like the Business Roundtable to support efforts to enhance every person's ability to vote."

In an interview Wednesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell," Kemp dismissed the corporate backlash over the state's election legislation and said he's "glad to deal with it." He added, "I would encourage these CEOs to look at other states that they're doing business in and compare what the real facts are to Georgia." Voting rights activist and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams this week urged critics not to boycott Georgia's major companies yet over their failure to oppose the election law. Instead, Abrams said companies should have a chance to publicly oppose the law and support federal election legislation before getting met with a boycott. "The companies that stood silently by or gave mealy-mouthed responses during the debate were wrong," Abrams told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "What people want to know now is where they stand on this fundamental issue of voting rights." Some faith leaders in Georgia have called for an April 7 boycott of Coke, Delta and Home Depot, according to the AJC. However, the religious leaders have suggested the boycott could be avoided if the companies take further stands, like calling on lawmakers in other states to pull legislative proposals that they say would restrict voting access.

