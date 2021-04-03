Waymo CEO departure comes after tenure filled with milestones, hurdles and hype

After five and half years leading Waymo, John Krafcik announced Friday he is stepping down from his role, leaving the company to two co-CEOs Tekedra Mawakana and Dmitri Dolgov.

Krafcik has overseen the company's biggest milestones, its rebranding to Waymo, partnerships and raised outside funding all while leading enthusiasm through the ranks. But Krafcik's departure signals a long and arduous reality check to early hype and hope of scaling self-driving vehicles.

"If you look at the past year and a half — there's been a growing realization within almost all the companies in autonomous vehicle development that this is a much harder problem than we thought," Sam Abuelsamid, principal analyst at Guidehouse Insights told CNBC Friday. "It wasn't that long ago people were projecting we'd have robotaxis everywhere by 2020. That hasn't panned out quite, clearly."

Abuelsamid said Krafcik's connections and experience within the automotive industry — he was formerly president and CEO of Hyundai Motor America — helped Waymo strike critical partnerships with automakers, including Fiat Chrysler and Volvo.

In 2020, he got the more than 10-year-old company its first outside funding round — a $2.25 billion funding round led by Silicon Valley investment firms including Silver Lake. Then, it raised another $750 million. He also oversaw the launch of a local delivery service with freight partners, dubbed Waymo Via, and recently started its first fully-self-driving car service that some residents can order in Phoenix, Arizona.

Krafcik took the reins in 2015, and in 2016, he led Waymo to join an industry consortium to speed up self-driving cars. The Alphabet company became a founding member of the group, called Self-Driving Coalition for Safer Streets, which included Argo AI, Aurora, Cruise, Ford, Uber, Volvo and Zoox.

Knowing the business and back end of scaling cars, Krafcik's not departed from reality. Even less so in recent years.