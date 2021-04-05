Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Bank of America, AMC, Schwab, Roblox, Ford & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Citi opened a positive catalyst watch on Boston Scientific and Medtronic.
  • Goldman Sachs added Charles Schwab to the conviction buy list.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded MGM and Caesars to overweight from equal weight.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated Roblox as buy.
  • Wells Fargo initiated Ford as overweight.
  • Wedbush upgraded Tesla to outperform from neutral.
  • Bank of America initiated Roblox as buy.
  • Wells Fargo initiated General Motors as overweight.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated Coupang as buy.
  • Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston to buy from neutral.
  • Raymond James upgraded JetBlue to outperform from market perform.
  • Morgan Stanley added Alphabet to its fresh money buy list.
  • B. Riley upgraded AMC Entertainment to buy from neutral.
  • Goldman Sachs named Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Citi as top picks.
A woman is reflected in a puddle as she passes a Bank of America branch in New York's Times Square.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

