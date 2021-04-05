Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Bank of America, AMC, Schwab, Roblox, Ford & more
Key Points
- Citi opened a positive catalyst watch on Boston Scientific and Medtronic.
- Goldman Sachs added Charles Schwab to the conviction buy list.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded MGM and Caesars to overweight from equal weight.
- Goldman Sachs initiated Roblox as buy.
- Wells Fargo initiated Ford as overweight.
- Wedbush upgraded Tesla to outperform from neutral.
- Bank of America initiated Roblox as buy.
- Wells Fargo initiated General Motors as overweight.
- Goldman Sachs initiated Coupang as buy.
- Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston to buy from neutral.
- Raymond James upgraded JetBlue to outperform from market perform.
- Morgan Stanley added Alphabet to its fresh money buy list.
- B. Riley upgraded AMC Entertainment to buy from neutral.
- Goldman Sachs named Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Citi as top picks.
A woman is reflected in a puddle as she passes a Bank of America branch in New York's Times Square.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday: