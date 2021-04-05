5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Dow set to rise after Friday's strong jobs report

Traders on the New York Stock Exchange. Source: NYSE

2. Yellen to push for global minimum tax on corporations

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends an economic briefing with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, March 5, 2021. Tom Brenner | Reuters

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday will call for a minimum tax on corporations around the world in an effort to keep companies from relocating to find lower rates. "We are working with G-20 nations to agree to a global minimum corporate tax rate that can stop the race to the bottom," Yellen will tell a conference held by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, according to a report from Axios confirmed by CNBC. President Joe Biden is looking to raise the U.S. corporate tax rate as a way to pay for a $2 trillion infrastructure improvement plan.

3. GOP opposition to Biden's infrastructure plan lines up

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) asks questions during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs & Senate Rules and Administration joint hearing to discuss the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on March 3, 2021 in Washington, DC. Greg Nash | Getty Images

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri is urging the president to cut his infrastructure plan to roughly $615 billion and to concentrate on rebuilding physical infrastructure like roads and bridges. The fourth-ranking GOP senator said on "Fox News Sunday" that only 30% of Biden's proposal focuses on traditional infrastructure. Blunt said that reducing the price would allow the White House to pass the bill through both chambers of Congress. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said last week the $2 trillion package would not receive Republican support.

4. GameStop tanks on stock sale plan; Tesla jumps on record deliveries

A man talks by his phone in front of GameStop at 6th Avenue on February 25, 2021 in New York. John Smith | Corbis News | Getty Images

GameStop dropped 13% in Monday's premarket after announcing plans to sell up to 3.5 million shares as the video game retailer looks to take advantage of its stock surge following a Reddit-driven trading frenzy earlier this year. GameStop said it would use the proceeds to speed up the shift in its business model to e-commerce. GameStop closed Thursday at $191 per share. It traded as high as $483 in late January. Before the Reddit trade took hold, the stock began the year under $20.

A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York. Lucas Jackson | Reuters

Tesla shares jumped more than 7% in the premarket after the electric automaker Friday said it delivered nearly 185,000 vehicles during the first quarter. That's a record for the company and above estimates for 168,000 deliveries. All of the vehicles produced during the quarter were Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover SUVs. Tesla did not produce any of its more expensive Model S sedans and Model X SUVs. However, it did deliver 2,020 Model S and Model X vehicles from inventory.

5. U.S. puts J&J in charge of plant that botched Covid vaccine

The exterior view of the Emergent BioSolutions plant on April 01, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. At this Baltimore Lab, 15 Million Doses Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine were ruined, which will delay shipments of the vaccine in the United States. Tasos Katopodis | Getty Images