U.S. Treasury yields tick higher after bumper jobs report

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield moved higher early Monday as traders continued to digest March's bumper jobs report.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked up to 1.7181% in morning trade. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also rose to 2.374%. Yields move inversely to prices.

It comes after nonfarm payrolls for last month rose by 916,000. This was more than analysts expected and marked the fastest growth since August 2020. The unemployment rate declined to 6%.

Also last week, President Joe Biden unveiled the infrastructure and economic recovery package, which includes spending on transportation, broadband and affordable housing. The plan will be funded in part by a rise in the corporate tax rate to 28%.

It faces some opposition from Republicans, however, with Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri on Sunday urging the Biden administration to pare back the package. He called for a shift in focus to infrastructure such as roads and airports.