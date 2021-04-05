'It's a big mess.' Europe buckles down for Easter as Covid cases eclipse spring 2020 levels

A woman walks past a poster featuring a nurse wearing a protective mask and thanking all the professions that have supported the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on a street in Rennes, western France on November 02, 2020, as France is under a new general lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus.

Over a year after the coronavirus first hit Europe, much of the continent has spent Easter — usually a major holiday in the region — in lockdown as it grapples with a third wave of virus infections.

"It is just a big mess. Everyone is frustrated with the government," Hannah Weiler, a medical student in Cologne, Germany, told CNBC.

Germany's government ditched plans for national Easter lockdown just a day after it was announced in late March, leaving measures up to the country's 16 federal states instead amid backlash from the public. But Chancellor Angela Merkel urged residents to stay home over the long weekend.

"Germany is a prime example of absurdity," Weiler said. "All 16 federal states do their own thing and the government appears unable to come up with a clear strategy."

The "mood started to really go downhill," she said, "which the politicians interpreted as a wish for looser restrictions so they started opening shops … Surprise surprise, cases are rising and we're in the third wave now."

Germany has registered a total of just over 2.9 million coronavirus cases and more than 77,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Its daily case count in the last month has vacillated between around 9,000 and 20,000 per day, not yet approaching the high of 49,000 cases in a single day in late December. Germany's peak level in spring of last year, triggering its initial lockdown, was just over 6,000.