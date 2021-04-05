Giving kids an early financial education pays off in the future

(State of financial education: Many money problems Americans face could have been avoided if financial literacy was taught earlier in school. That knowledge helps create a foundation for students to build strong money habits early and avoid many mistakes that lead to a lifelong of money struggles. This story is part of a series looking at the current financial education landscape in this country.)

As a child growing up in a Latino community in East Palo Alto, California, "the only thing we knew about money was that it's always tough being low-income," said Karina Macias, 26.

One lesson her parents tried to teach her is that it's best to keep a revolving balance on your credit card and never pay it off in full, she recalled — "that was what I learned from my parents."

When Macias reached high school, she took a personal finance class and was taught a better way to manage high-interest debt.

Now, as an adult, "I'm very responsible with my credit cards," she said. (Carrying a big balance month-to-month accrues sky-high interest and may lower your credit score.)

Tim Ranzetta has taught personal finance classes to kids across the country and among all income groups.

"The lack of knowledge is stunning," he said.

And yet, money is still a taboo topic, said Ranzetta, the CEO and co-founder of Next Gen Personal Finance, a non-profit focused on providing financial education to middle and high school students.

But in 2021, the stakes are too high, he said.

"Coming out of the pandemic, there is the realization that a lot of people are getting left behind," Ranzetta said. "This education is necessary."