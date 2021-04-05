Just 3% of near-retirees can correctly answer all of these Social Security benefit questions

When faced with a quiz on Social Security claiming rules, many people who are on the brink of retirement fail.

MassMutual recently gave a 12-question true/false quiz to 1,500 people ages 55 to 65 who have not yet claimed their benefits.

Just 3% of the respondents were able to answer all of the questions correctly.

Meanwhile, 35% of the respondents failed the quiz altogether, and 18% received a D grade.

The results are "marginally better" since MassMutual first started conducting the test in 2015, according to David Freitag, a financial planning consultant and Social Security expert at the firm.

Most respondents — 94% — were able to correctly say that their retirement benefits will be reduced if they claim them before full retirement age (generally 66 or 67, depending on your year of birth).

A majority — 86% — were also able to accurately affirm that their Social Security benefits may be reduced if they collect their monthly checks before full retirement age and continue to work.

But other questions tended to stump respondents.