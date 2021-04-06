Medical students haven't been deterred by the stress of Covid on hospitals and staff — they are eager to help

Chika Okeke is a med student at University California, Irvine School of Medicine. She is also a Leadership Education to Advance Diversity–African, Black, and Caribbean (LEAD-ABC) Scholar.

As we head into the second year of the coronavirus pandemic, health-care workers have been applauded as heroes for fighting an unpredictable and deadly virus. It's taken a toll on them physically and mentally, yet applications to medical schools for the 2021 academic year have surged by 18%, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

"Over the last year, we've seen the Covid-19 pandemic increasing physician stress, which has led to higher rates of burnout, retirement and made physician shortages worse," said Robert W. Seligson, CEO of Physicians Foundation.

Now, nearly 60% of nurses and 20% of physicians say they're looking to call it quits due to Covid stress. Some doctors have even decided to retire early, causing the worst staffing shortage in decades.

But instead of deterring med students, the pandemic has actually motivated them even more to pursue a career in health care.

"[W]e are witnessing health-care workers go through the hardest parts of their jobs," said Miriam Cepeda, a pre-med student at Columbia University. "But at the same time, I think this pandemic has shown me and my fellow pre-med peers just how impactful our work will be."

More from CNBC's College Voices series:

These college students are working as contact tracers to stop the spread of Covid on campus

These college students worry they may not graduate on time due to the coronavirus pandemic

Here's what college students need to know about making a budget — and sticking to it

At Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, applications for admission to the class of 2025 are up more than 35% compared to the same time last year. At Boston University School of Medicine, they've risen by 26%. And at Saint Louis University School of Medicine, admissions officers have seen applications increase by 27%.

Dr. Rafael Rivera Jr., associate dean for admissions for NYU Grossman School of Medicine, said another factor for the rise in applications is the job market during the pandemic.

"Whenever there is a period of uncertainty, especially economic uncertainty with individuals worrying about the likelihood of getting a job, medical school applications tend to increase. People recognize that regardless of what's going on around us, we always need physicians, nurses, and other health-care professionals to look out for our well-being- and that contributes to a sense of job security many find desirable," said Dr. Rivera Jr.

And the application process for medical schools has become more affordable due to the pandemic. Medical schools have shifted to virtual interviews, which decreased travel costs for medical school applicants. Some schools have also waived MCAT requirements and extended application deadlines for the admission process.

To accommodate for the increase in applications, NYU Grossman School of Medicine is developing an artificial intelligence algorithm that replicates faculty decisions to screen applications.

"It returns those decisions in the blink of an eye, scales to accommodate any increase in applications, and reduces the impact of individual human bias," said Dr. Rivera Jr. "It also provides applicants with timelier decisions and ensures we can thoroughly screen everyone completing an application to our school."

"It is no surprise that the pandemic hit minority communities the hardest, given their underrepresentation in health-care access and political support," said Violeta Osegueda, a fourth-year medical student at the University of California, Irvine. "On the service I was on, nearly 30 patients [had] Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome secondary to Covid-19 pneumonia; most of those were Latinos."