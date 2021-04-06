Consumer protection group cracks down on mortgage servicers that don't assist struggling homeowners

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is warning mortgage servicers that they're expected to help the surge of struggling homeowners in the pandemic and explore options other than foreclosure.

"Responsible servicers should be preparing now," CFPB Acting Director Dave Uejio said in a statement. "There is no time to waste, and no excuse for inaction."

When the federal foreclosure moratoriums expire at the end of June, the CFPB says mortgage servicers should brace for a flood of homeowners reaching out for assistance.

In particular, the consumer agency says it will pay attention to how well all servicers are working with borrowers and preventing avoidable foreclosures.

More from Personal Finance:

Taxpayers are leaving $1.3 billion in tax refunds on the table

New batch of $1,400 stimulus checks includes 'plus-up' payments

CFPB proposes rule to prevent foreclosures until 2022

The bulletin is a welcome turnaround from the Trump administration, said Mitria Wilson-Spotser, director of housing policy at the Consumer Federation of America.

"All these policies in the past have applied to federal servicers," Wilson-Spotser said. "The CFPB's announcement is the first attempt to address the private market." Around a third, or 14.5 million, of mortgages in the U.S. are privately owned and not federally backed.