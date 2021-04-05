New batch of $1,400 stimulus checks includes 'plus-up' payments to those eligible for more money

A third batch of $1,400 stimulus checks has been sent, which this time includes "plus-up" payments for people who are eligible for more money now that their 2020 tax returns have been processed.

The latest payments bring the total number of checks issued to more than 130 million, representing a total of about $335 billion, according to the IRS.

The third batch included more than 4 million payments worth more than $10 billion. Those payments had an official payment date of March 31, but could have been received earlier, according to the tax agency.

The new stimulus checks were authorized by Congress last month through the American Rescue Plan Act. They include payments of $1,400 per individual, plus $1,400 per dependent, provided recipients meet certain income thresholds and other eligibility rules.

More from Personal Finance:

Fourth stimulus checks aren't likely. What aid could be next

There may still be a way to claim missing $1,200 or $600 stimulus checks

How to make sure you don't miss $1,400 stimulus checks in the mail

People who were due additional money, or "plus-up" payments, were among the recipients of this latest batch.

That includes those who received a stimulus check based on their 2019 tax returns, but who are eligible for more money now that their 2020 returns have been processed. Examples of situations that could prompt eligibility for plus-up payments include a decline in income in 2020 compared to 2019 or the addition of a new dependent, according to the IRS.

The checks were also issued to people who recently filed tax returns in order to qualify for the stimulus money, due to the fact that the IRS did not have their information on record.

Both the plus-up payments and checks to those who previously did not have their information on record will continue on a weekly basis going forward, according to the IRS.