These cheap quality stocks have strong growth prospects, says Morgan Stanley

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
As the stock market continues to bounce between tech days and reopening days, investors should focus on high-quality stocks to be long-term winners, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.

The equity strategist has argued that the recovery in the U.S. stock market is happening more quickly than is usually seen after a recession, with the market approaching a mid-cycle point even as the economy is not fully open.

