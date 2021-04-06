GM confirms electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup to follow Hummer EV

A sign is unveiled at General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly on Oct. 16, 2020, introducing the facility's new name: Factory Zero, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center.

DETROIT – General Motors confirmed plans Tuesday to produce an all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup at a new flagship assembly plant for EVs that's under construction in Detroit.

The truck is part of a previously announced $2.2 billion investment in the plant to produce an array of its next-generation EVs beginning later this year with an all-electric GMC Hummer pickup. Other planned vehicles for the facility include the recently unveiled Hummer EV SUV and an autonomous multipassenger shuttle known as the Cruise Origin.

The plant, which GM renamed Factory Zero last year in a nod to the zero-emissions EVs that will be produced there, is pivotal to the automaker's electric vehicle plans. It is the first of four North American facilities that GM has said will transition from producing vehicles with internal combustion engines to EVs. It will be a proving ground and proof-point for the company's promise that it can produce profitable electric vehicles.