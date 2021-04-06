Food delivery stocks are sliding in Europe — here's why

LONDON - Europe's food delivery firms are seeing their share prices fall as investors start to consider life after the coronavirus pandemic.

Just Eat Takeaway and Ocado were among the biggest losers on the London Stock Exchange Tuesday, down 1.1% and 1.7% respectively by lunchtime. Meanwhile, in Germany, Delivery Hero sank 0.9% and HelloFresh was trading 3.4% lower on the Frankfurt Borse.

The daily moves aren't massive, but shares in the sector have been falling gradually over the last few weeks as economies start to open back up. Shares in Just Eat Takeaway have fallen by around a third since their October high and Delivery Hero has fallen by around 17% since its peak in January.

"Easter provided a tiny taste of the old normal for many people and reawakened old appetites," Danni Hewson, a financial analyst at AJ Bell, told CNBC.

"The prospect of dining and drinking out is giving a boost to businesses like Wagamama owner the Restaurant Group and pub chain Wetherspoons," said Hewson. "By contrast lockdown winners like Ocado to Hello Fresh are seeing shares tumble."