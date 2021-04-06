What to watch today: Stocks set to take a breather after Dow, S&P 500 closing records

On today's economic calendar , the Labor Department releases its monthly JOLTS, job opportunities and labor turnover survey, at 10 a.m. ET. Economists expect 7 million job openings as of the end of February, up slightly from 6.9 million the previous month. (CNBC)

Credit Suisse (CS) announced several high-level staff departures and proposed a cut to its dividend in the fallout from the Archegos Capital saga. The Swiss-based lender now expects a first-quarter pretax loss of around $960 million, after taking a $4.7 billion charge as a result of the U.S. hedge fund's meltdown. (CNBC)

The value of the entire cryptocurrency market topped $2 trillion for the first time Monday, driven by a rally in ether, the second-largest digital coin, which alone has a market value of more than $240 billion. Bitcoin accounts for more than $1 trillion of the entire crypto market cap. (CNBC)

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci warned on Monday that Americans should continue to be vigilant and adhere to public health measures as warmer summer months approach. Fauci also said that Americans should continue to get both doses of the Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) Covid-19 vaccines, despite a recent study that suggests only one dose may be enough. (CNBC)



* Moderna's Covid vaccine production to double at contract manufacturer Catalent (WSJ)

* Norwegian Cruise Line CEO on how ships can safely set sail once again (CNBC)

* Qatar Airways CEO says Covid vaccines are likely to be required for travel (CNBC)

According to the office of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate parliamentarian ruled the chamber can use budget reconciliation an additional time to pass legislation without Republican votes. Democrats are trying to pass President Joe Biden's more than $2 trillion infrastructure plan, and they aim to push through an economic recovery bill. (CNBC)

Efforts to bring the United States back into the 2015 deal on Iran's nuclear program stepped up a gear Tuesday as Iran and the five world powers still in the accord were meeting in Vienna while the U.S. is due to start indirect talks with Tehran. (AP)

Major League Baseball plans to relocate the All-Star Game to Coors Field in Denver after pulling this year's Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to sweeping changes to Georgia's voting laws, according to a person familiar with the decision. (AP)



* Disney, Geico and other firms backed Florida lawmakers now sponsoring restrictive voting bills (CNBC)

Goldman Sachs (GS), Starbucks (SBUX) and a range of other organizations across the U.S. announced Tuesday a collaborative effort aimed at narrowing the racial wealth gap between Black and white Americans. The initiative, called NinetyToZero, is the latest corporate action in the past year focused on addressing racial inequality. (CNBC)



* United Airlines to open flight school later this year in hiring push, plans to increase diversity (CNBC)

Topps, best known for its baseball cards and Bazooka candy line, has agreed to go public through a merger with the Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) special purpose acquisition company, valuing Topps at $1.3 billion. Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner will stay on as Topps' chairman. (CNBC)