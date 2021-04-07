U.S. surpasses 150 million vaccine shots under Biden, on track to hit president's new 200 million shots goal

U.S. President Joe Biden holds a card with the number of people who have died of the Coronavirus disease as he delivers remarks on the state of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., April 6, 2021.

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the United States has administered 150 million Covid-19 vaccine shots since his inauguration, and the president is now aiming to have 200 million vaccine doses administered within his first 100 days in office.

The country is already on track to beat that goal. In the days remaining until April 30, Biden's 100th day in office, the U.S. needs to average about 2 million daily vaccine doses administered to reach 200 million total. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show that the country is currently administering 3 million shots per day on average.

If the country maintains its current daily pace throughout the rest of the month, the Biden administration will land somewhere around 225 million total doses administered in that 100 day period.

Biden announced Tuesday that states should open vaccine appointments to all U.S. adults by April 19, moving up his original deadline by nearly two weeks.

U.S. Covid cases

Coronavirus case counts remain far off their peak January levels, but slightly above the most recent low point in late March. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 64,700, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, a level similar to what the country saw during the summer surge.