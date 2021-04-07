More colleges move to make vaccines mandatory for students

The list of colleges and universities planning to require students be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 is growing.

Already, Cornell University, Rutgers University, Nova Southeastern University, Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, and St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas, have said vaccinations will be mandatory for students before returning to campus in the fall.

"Medical and religious exemptions will be accommodated, but the expectation will be that our campuses and classrooms will overwhelmingly consist of vaccinated individuals, greatly reducing the risk of infection for all," Cornell President Martha Pollack and Provost Michael Kotlikoff said in a statement.

More institutions are likely to follow, according to Lynn Pasquerella, president of the Association of American Colleges and Universities.

Across the country, campuses struggled to remain open over the last year as fraternities, sororities and off-campus parties drove sudden spikes in coronavirus cases among undergraduates.

As eligibility for Covid vaccines expands to all adults, including those 16 years and older, schools must consider how a vaccine mandate can help higher education get back on track, Pasquerella said.

And, for those enrolled in school, there are many vaccination requirements already in place to prevent the spread of diseases such as polio, diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough.

"Adding Covid-19 vaccination to our student immunization requirements will help provide a safer and more robust college experience for our students," Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway said.