European stocks head for mixed open after U.S. market pullback

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Wednesday as investors digest global market moves, particularly a pullback in the U.S. market on Tuesday.

London's FTSE is seen opening 13 points higher at 6,833, Germany's DAX down 22 points at 15,201, France's CAC 40 down 8 points at 6,125 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 45 points at 24,448, according to IG.

European markets are facing some uncertainty Wednesday, with investors digesting moves in the U.S. markets and the latest international growth forecasts from the International Monetary Fund.

The major U.S. averages pulled back from record highs on Tuesday to end the session in the red despite strong economic data — including March's jobs report that beat expectations — which fueled stocks' rise in recent sessions. All three major U.S. averages are coming off their fourth straight quarter of gains as the economic recovery from Covid-19 accelerates.