New college grad job outlook looks promising for Class of 2021

Those armed with a newly minted diploma are entering a job market that suddenly looks a lot more promising than it did a year ago.

Employers project hiring 7.2% more new college graduates from the Class of 2021 than they did from the Class of 2020, according to a report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers.

While the rebound does not bring college hiring back to pre-pandemic levels, it does suggest some new-found optimism, thanks, in part, to increased coronavirus vaccine distribution, the reopening of businesses and steady improvement in the job market, the association said.

Early projections also found that the average starting salaries for Class of 2021 graduates earning bachelor's degrees are expected to rise, particularly for computer science majors.

The average salary projection for these graduates is now $72,173, up 7.1% from last year's $67,411 for the Class of 2020.

"Of course, this is due in large part to the greater need for technology in the new 'virtual world' we live and work in as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic," Shawn VanDerziel, NACE's executive director, said in a statement.