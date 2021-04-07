Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, JPMorgan, ViacomCBS, AMC & more

Michael Bloom
  • Evercore ISI resumed Diamondback Energy as outperform.
  • RBC initiated Sunrun as outperform.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated Waste Management as buy.
  • Loop reiterated its sell rating on AMC Entertainment.
  • Barclays named JPMorgan a top pick.
  • Baird upgraded CyberArk to outperform from neutral.
  • Wolfe upgraded ViacomCBS to outperform from peer perform.
  • Morgan Stanley named Simon Property a top pick.
  • UBS upgraded Kontoor Brands, Abercrombie & Fitch, and L Brands to buy from neutral.
  • Deutsche Bank named Dell a top recovery idea.
  • Morgan Stanley named Tesla as a key infrastructure beneficiary pick.
Signage is displayed on the Tesla Inc. assembly plant in Fremont, California, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

