Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, JPMorgan, ViacomCBS, AMC & more
Key Points
- Evercore ISI resumed Diamondback Energy as outperform.
- RBC initiated Sunrun as outperform.
- Goldman Sachs initiated Waste Management as buy.
- Loop reiterated its sell rating on AMC Entertainment.
- Barclays named JPMorgan a top pick.
- Baird upgraded CyberArk to outperform from neutral.
- Wolfe upgraded ViacomCBS to outperform from peer perform.
- Morgan Stanley named Simon Property a top pick.
- UBS upgraded Kontoor Brands, Abercrombie & Fitch, and L Brands to buy from neutral.
- Deutsche Bank named Dell a top recovery idea.
- Morgan Stanley named Tesla as a key infrastructure beneficiary pick.
Signage is displayed on the Tesla Inc. assembly plant in Fremont, California, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday: