Economist Stephen Roach questions Biden’s decision to keep Trump’s China policies

Leading economist Stephen Roach said he found it "really curious" that U.S. President Joe Biden has left much of his predecessor's policies on China in place.

Roach, a senior fellow at Yale University, said Biden kept the "seriously flawed" U.S.-China phase one trade deal and the tariffs on China — but reversed many other policies enacted by former President Donald Trump.

"Why has he singled out the China-Trump policy as one that is worth sustaining, when he has literally tried to wipe the slate clean of every other potential Trump policy that he inherited? That's an important question that needs to be answered," Roach told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday.

During Trump's term, the U.S. and China were engaged in a trade war that threatened to derail the global economy after both sides slapped retaliatory tariffs on each other's products. The phase one trade deal put a pause to the trade fight, but did not roll back those elevated tariffs.