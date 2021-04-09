Facebook will use part of its headquarters as a public vaccination site

A giant digital sign is seen at Facebook's corporate headquarters campus in Menlo Park, California, on October 23, 2019.

Facebook is converting part of its Menlo Park, California, headquarters into a public Covid-19 vaccination site starting Saturday, COO Sheryl Sandberg said in a post on Friday.

A spokesperson said the company hopes to help vaccinate up to 10,000 in the first several weeks of its effort.

Facebook is partnering with the Ravenswood Family Health Network to roll out the vaccines. The company is also partnering with the cities of East Palo Alto and Menlo Park to provide transportation to and from vaccine appointments on the campus.

Sandberg said Facebook is also teaming up with the California government and nine nonprofits to support mobile vaccination across the state, including in the Central Valley, Inland Empire, San Diego and South Central Los Angeles.

"As more COVID-19 vaccines roll out across the country, we are finally seeing glimmers of hope, which can grow so long as we continue to make progress," Sandberg wrote.

Facebook's move follows its social media peer Google. The Alphabet-owned company in January offered up its facilities to serve as Covid-19 vaccination sites as needed.

