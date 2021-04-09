Germany's health minster calls for a nationwide lockdown, considers Russian vaccine

A healthcare worker cares for a Covid-19 patient in the ICU ward at the Robert Bosch Hospital in Stuttgart, Germany, on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that Germany faces hard lockdown measures into late March if authorities fail to contain a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus.

LONDON — German health authorities are worried about surging coronavirus infections in the country and have said a nationwide lockdown is needed to put an end to the ongoing third wave.

Germany has faced high Covid infection rates since last October and, despite an improvement in the month of February, the number of new cases has been rising since late March.

"Many citizens recognize the need to break this wave with additional measures and the majority are in favor of stricter rules. It needs one lockdown to break the current wave," Jens Spahn, German health minister, said at a press conference Friday.

This third wave of the coronavirus is putting pressure on the country's health system at a time when the regional and federal governments are clashing over the right measures to take.

"The number of intensive care patients is increasing far too quickly. Doctors and nurses have been under constant stress for months and rightly sound the alarm," Spahn said.

"We have to break the third wave as quickly as possible. That means: reducing contacts and reducing mobility. This is the only way to prevent further increases."

The country reported over 30,000 new Covid cases on Wednesday and around 26,000 on Thursday.