The fundamentals and the technicals are aligning for these stocks, Piper Sandler says

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Share
Air travelers walk toward a Lyft pickup area at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on August 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Mario Tama | Getty Images

With the second quarter off to a great start for the market, Piper Sandler reshuffled its list of best ideas for stocks that have good fundamental prospects and an attractive entry point going by the charts.

The firm's "Alpha Alignment" Index, which outperformed the broader market in the first quarter, is made up of buy-rated names that Piper Sandler believes are strong companies (fundamentals) that are ripe for purchase (technicals).

Piper Sandler screened the 900 equities in its coverage universe and filtered for stocks with a buy rating, a market value over $750 million and a minimum of 10% upside based on its 12-month price target.

Then, the technical filter weeded out the stocks without momentum, uptrends and strong improvement relative strength.

The Alpha Alignment Index generated a total return of 9.6% in the first quarter of 2021, outperforming the S&P 500 by 2.6%.

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProBooming industrial sector to get a jolt from Biden’s infrastructure bill. How to play it
Thomas Franck6 hours ago
CNBC ProThese are the companies that will win–or lose–as consumers put down their screens
Maggie Fitzgerald
CNBC Pro'Baby bust': Morgan Stanley picks stocks to buck this post-pandemic trend
Lucy Handley
Read More