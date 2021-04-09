House Ethics Committee launches investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz

Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, listens during a markup on H.R. 7120, the "Justice in Policing Act of 2020," on June 17, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

The House Ethics Committee on Friday said it launched an investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz, the embattled Florida Republican who is facing a federal sex-trafficking investigation.

The Democrat-led ethics panel also said it has begun a probe into Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., citing allegations of possible sexual misconduct by the congressman.

In a statement announcing the investigation into Gaetz, the committee said it is aware of public allegations that the GOP lawmaker "may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct."