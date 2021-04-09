Rep. Matt Gaetz hires defense lawyer Marc Mukasey, who represents Trump Organization in criminal probe

Marc Mukasey, a lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, exits the Manhattan Federal Courthouse, following a ruling by a judge to allow Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp to provide financial records to investigators, in New York City, U.S., May 22, 2019.

Rep. Matt Gaetz has hired two top New York defense lawyers — one of whom currently represents the Trump Organization in an ongoing criminal probe — to represent him as the Florida Republican faces a federal sex trafficking investigation.

The retention of the Trump firm's lawyer Marc Mukasey is noteworthy not only for Mukasey's track record of handling serious criminal cases, but also because former President Donald Trump has counted Gaetz as among his most ardent defenders.

Mukasey, a former federal prosecutor who is the son of former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey, also had been a protege of Trump's personal lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Joining Mukasey in representing Gaetz in the criminal probe is Isabelle Kirshner.

Gaetz, who has not been criminally charged, also has hired a public relations firm, the Washington-based Logan Circle Group, to manage what has been damning media fallout after news of the federal probe first broke last week in The New York Times.

The moves came as a lawyer for a friend of Gaetz, Joel Greenberg, indicated Thursday that Greenberg plans to plead guilty in a federal case where he has been charged with sex trafficking of an underage girl, wire fraud, stalking and trying to bribe a federal official.

That case against Greenberg, a former Florida county tax collector, led to the ongoing investigation of Gaetz, 38, on suspicion of an illicit sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

Investigators also are eyeing whether Gaetz paid women to travel to the Bahamas for sex, according to NBC News, as well as whether he and Greenberg used the internet to search for women to be paid for sex.

The disclosure that Greenberg expects to reach a plea deal in his own case ignited immediate speculation that he would cooperate with federal authorities as they continue to investigate Gaetz, who had denied any wrongdoing.

"I'm sure Matt Gaetz isn't feeling very comfortable today," said Greenberg's lawyer Fritz Scheller on Thursday after he appeared in court in the case. "You've seen the number of stories out there and the emphasis is on their relationship. Isn't it obvious to assume that he would be concerned?"