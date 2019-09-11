Michael Cohen cooperating in probe into whether Trump Organization falsified records

President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted that he will be delaying the increased tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods to Oct. 15 from Oct. 1 as a "gesture of good will"...Politicsread more
Michael Cohen has agreed to cooperate in an investigation into whether the Trump Organization falsified business records, a source familiar with the situation told NBC News.
Cohen signed a proffer agreement with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, which is investigating the Trump Organization, the source said. The agreement stipulates that he will cooperate with the office in its investigation.
The investigation could result in fines against the Trump Organization or Allen Weisselberg, who managed the organization's business affairs.
On Aug. 20, representatives from the DA's office went to meet with Cohen at Otisville Prison in upstate New York, where he is serving a three-year sentence after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations related to hush money payments to two women who claimed that had affairs with Trump prior to taking office, the source told NBC News.
Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, claims that the Trump Organization owes him $1 million in fees stemming from legal proceedings and criminal investigations.
In August, Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, said he would subpoena Trump and other associates to prove the Trump Organization did not come through on their promise to pay those legal bills.
CNBC's Dan Mangan contributed to this report.