'There's still much to be told': Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen heads to prison to begin 3-year sentence

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Here's what Wall Street is saying about Trump's tariff threat

"The timing of the threat suggests it is a tactic designed to increase leverage going into final trade negotiations," UBS said.

Investingread more

Here are the companies Wall Street is worried most about on a...

All it took was two tweets from President Donald Trump to rattle the markets, and these companies could be hurt the most from them.

Marketsread more

Buffett says stocks are 'ridiculously cheap' if rates stay at...

However, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett doubts that low rates will always be the reality.

Marketsread more

Watch Tim Cook's full interview from the Berkshire Hathaway...

Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC how he first learned Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett was investing in his business.

Technologyread more

Munger: Be afraid when a democracy thinks it can print money to...

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger says political leaders shouldn't push central banks to cut interest rates.

Marketsread more

Dow recovers more than half of decline on Trump's trade threat

Stocks fell on Monday after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will hike tariffs on goods imported from China, but managed to recover a good chunk of those losses...

Marketsread more

Buffett rejects socialism, calling capitalism 'absolutely a...

"This country has done an incredible job in terms of the deployment of resources and human ingenuity," says the Berkshire Hathaway chief.

Economyread more

Buffett: 'No guarantee of success' with Haven health venture

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway teamed up with Jeff Bezos' Amazon and Jamie Dimon's J.P. Morgan last year to create a not-for-profit health venture aimed at cutting costs and...

Health and Scienceread more

'Tesla dream' is dead, investors now face 'Tesla reality,' market...

Tesla shares accelerated in the past week after being in reverse for most of the year. One market watcher says its U-turn could be short-lived.

Trading Nationread more

Democrats set Wednesday vote to hold AG Barr in contempt over...

The committee had set a Monday morning deadline for the DOJ to provide Congress with Mueller's full, unredacted Russia report and its underlying evidence.

Politicsread more

Warren Buffett: I'm not buying the Uber IPO, but I've never...

"In 54 years, I don't think Berkshire has ever bought a new issue," Warren Buffett says.

Marketsread more

Schumer urges Trump to 'hang tough on China' while other...

"Strength is the only way to win with China," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said after President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat to China.

Politicsread more
Politics

'There's still much to be told': Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen heads to prison to begin 3-year sentence

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • President Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen heads to prison to begin serving a three-year sentence.
  • "There's still much to be told, and I look forward to the day that I can share the truth," Cohen said before departing for prison in Otisville, New York.
  • He pleaded guilty last year to, among other things, facilitating hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal and to lying to Congress about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves his Manhattan apartment to report to prison, May 6, 2019.
Jeenah Moon | Reuters

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen headed to prison Monday to begin serving a three-year sentence, taking yet another shot at his ex-boss.

"There's still much to be told, and I look forward to the day that I can share the truth," Cohen, 53, told a throng of reporters in Manhattan before departing for the federal lock-up in Otisville, New York, about 80 miles away.

Cohen said nothing else.

His brief comment suggested that he had not said everything about Trump during his many hours of testimony earlier this year before several congressional committees.

Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, tweeted in support of his client Monday, saying "the truth has now walls."

Cohen pleaded guilty last year to arranging secret hush-money payments to two women who claim they had affairs with Trump years before he became president.

He also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about details of an aborted plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, and to financial crimes.

Cohen told a federal judge in Manhattan that Trump had directed him to buy the silence of porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal so they would not reveal in the months leading to the 2016 election their alleged trysts with the New York real estate developer years earlier.

Cohen directly paid off Daniels — and was later reimbursed by Trump — while the Trump-friendly publisher of The National Enquirer paid McDougal.

Trump has denied having sex with either Daniels or McDougal and has also called Cohen a liar.

Cohen, a former Trump Organization executive vice president, had been one of Trump's most loyal associates for years, and an attack dog when he faced unfavorable coverage from journalists.

He once said he would be willing to "take a bullet" for Trump.

But their relationship fell apart in the months after FBI agents raided Cohen's New York office and hotel room in April 2018, seizing evidence that led him to plead guilty.

Cohen eventually began cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, possible collusion by Trump campaign officials in that meddling and possible obstruction of justice by Trump himself.

Mueller concluded that Russians actively tried to effect the outcome of the election with a campaign to sway voters to Trump.

But the special counsel did not find evidence that Trump campaign officials coordinated with the Russians in their effort.

Attorney General William Barr has ruled that the evidence presented by Mueller did not warrant charging Trump with obstruction of justice.

Mueller did not say whether or not Trump should be charged with obstruction, but also said his report did not exonerate the president on that question.