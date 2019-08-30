Michael Cohen's lawyer vows to subpoena Trump in fight over legal bills

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen departs after testifying behind closed doors before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 26, 2019.

The attorney for President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen vowed Friday to subpoena the president and his associates as Cohen seeks to prove Trump's company reneged on a promise to pay his legal bills.

Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, made that promise a day after a state judge in Manhattan agreed to allow the imprisoned Cohen to gather evidence to support a claim in a lawsuit that the Trump Organization as a result of a promise by the company's general counsel owes him more than $1 million in legal fees he incurred from legal proceedings and criminal investigations.

But Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Joel Cohen said that the purported agreement, if it existed, would only apply to such probes "that were pending in July 2017, when the agreement allegedly was made."

The judge said the Trump Organization would not be required to pay Michael Cohen's criminal penalties and fines, which he incurred from investigations by special counsel Robert Mueller and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

"It is not shocking that Mr. Trump welches on his legal commitments to pay what he owes. He has done that all his life and gotten away with it," Davis said in a prepared statement.

"But, this time, Michael Cohen won't relent," Davis said. "He will now serve Mr. Trump and his associates with subpoenas for testimony. If Mr. Trump refuses to testify and thus violates the subpoena, Mr. Cohen should be entitled to receive a 'default judgment' against Mr. Trump for the full amount owed."