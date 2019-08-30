Michael Cohen's lawyer vows to subpoena Trump in fight over legal bills

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Google's report on iPhone security flaw doubles as dig against...

It's still unclear how many people may have been affected by the issues, though Google estimates it may be in the thousands.

Technologyread more

Altria and PMI's proposed tobacco megamerger faces future with...

If Altria and Philip Morris International reunite to become the world's largest tobacco company, it would focus on far more than cigarettes.

Health and Scienceread more

US health officials investigating 215 possible cases of severe...

U.S. health officials are investigating 215 possible cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping across 25 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and...

Health and Scienceread more

Hurricane Dorian gains strength as Florida braces for direct hit

The entire state of Florida is under a declaration of emergency and Governor Ron DeSantis activated 2,500 National Guard troops with another 1,500 on standby.

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

'Excuses!' Trump claims 'weak companies' are using tariffs as a...

Trump's tweet comes as more companies from a range of industries have started to slam his tariffs on about $550 billion in Chinese goods.

Politicsread more

92% of apparel from China will be hit with tariffs Sunday—how...

Most companies have used strategies to mitigate the tariffs, such as changing the materials used or timing shipments to arrive earlier to evade the Sept. 1 tariffs.

Retailread more

Federal raids on auto union set stage for unprecedented contract...

Federal raids on the homes of United Auto Workers leaders and properties owned by the union have thrusted the union's collective bargaining with the Detroit automakers this...

Autosread more

Scooters removed from streets before hurricane Dorian turns them...

Mobility companies were told by the city of Miami that they have until noon on Friday to get their scooters off of the streets.

Technologyread more

Michael Cohen's lawyer says Trump 'welches' on legal bills, will...

Michael Cohen faciliated nearly $300,000 in hush money payments to two women, porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claim to have had sexual affairs...

Politicsread more

Trump attacks General Motors over China, US employment

Trump, in a tweet, said GM, "once the Giant of Detroit, is now one of the smallest auto manufacturers there. They moved major plants to China, BEFORE I CAME INTO OFFICE. This...

Autosread more

US consumer sentiment falls to 89.8 in August for biggest monthly...

The University of Michigan's Consumer Index suffers its largest drop since 2012 amid trade war concerns.

Economyread more

Mutual fund managers are betting big on banks, and it's killing...

Stock pickers are heavily invested in bank stocks and it doesn't bode well for them.

Marketsread more
Politics

Michael Cohen's lawyer vows to subpoena Trump in fight over legal bills

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • The attorney for President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen vowed to subpoena the president and his associates as Cohen seeks to prove Trump's company reneged on a promise to pay his legal bills.
  • "It is not shocking that Mr. Trump welches on his legal commitments to pay what he owes. He has done that all his life and gotten away with it," said Lanny Davis, Cohen's lawyer.
  • Cohen facilitated nearly $300,000 in hush money payments to two women, porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claim to have had sexual affairs with Trump more than a decade ago.
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen departs after testifying behind closed doors before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 26, 2019.
Carlos Barria | Reuters

The attorney for President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen vowed Friday to subpoena the president and his associates as Cohen seeks to prove Trump's company reneged on a promise to pay his legal bills.

Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, made that promise a day after a state judge in Manhattan agreed to allow the imprisoned Cohen to gather evidence to support a claim in a lawsuit that the Trump Organization as a result of a promise by the company's general counsel owes him more than $1 million in legal fees he incurred from legal proceedings and criminal investigations.

But Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Joel Cohen said that the purported agreement, if it existed, would only apply to such probes "that were pending in July 2017, when the agreement allegedly was made."

The judge said the Trump Organization would not be required to pay Michael Cohen's criminal penalties and fines, which he incurred from investigations by special counsel Robert Mueller and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

"It is not shocking that Mr. Trump welches on his legal commitments to pay what he owes. He has done that all his life and gotten away with it," Davis said in a prepared statement.

"But, this time, Michael Cohen won't relent," Davis said. "He will now serve Mr. Trump and his associates with subpoenas for testimony. If Mr. Trump refuses to testify and thus violates the subpoena, Mr. Cohen should be entitled to receive a 'default judgment' against Mr. Trump for the full amount owed."

VIDEO5:2705:27
Michael Cohen just testified before Congress. Here are the key moments
The Bottom Line

"That means Mr. Cohen will have the right to attach and seize Mr. Trump's assets to pay what Mr. Cohen is owed. And that is exactly what Mr. Cohen intends to do."

Davis' law firm and other firms that represented Cohen are owed almost $2 million by Cohen, according to his complaint against the Trump Organization.

Marc Mukasey, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, was dismissive of Davis's statement.

"Read the judge's opinion," Mukasey told CNBC. "The bulk of Michael Cohen's claims were rejected. No spin doctor can change that. We won this round. They lost. Period."

Cohen, 53, is serving a three-year federal prison sentence for various crimes, which include campaign finance violations related to his admitted facilitation of nearly $300,000 in hush money payments to two women, porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claim to have had sexual affairs with Trump more than a decade ago.

Trump denies having sex with either woman.

Cohen also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about details of a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.