Eight years of Trump's tax returns subpoenaed by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Oil prices could go much higher if there's a military action...

The price of oil could go sharply higher, depending on the duration of the disruption at Saudi oil facilities and whether there is a military response.

Powering the Futureread more

Energy stocks are having their best day of the year

Energy stocks, one of the worst-performing sector this year, spiked on Monday after an attack on Saudi Arabia's heart of oil production Saturday sent oil prices soaring.

Marketsread more

Evidence indicates Iranian arms used in Saudi attack, say Saudis

The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that the attack on Saudi oil plants was carried out by Iranian weapons and did not originate...

Oilread more

Trump says he's in no rush to respond to the attacks on Saudi oil...

President Donald Trump said Monday he's in no rush to respond to a coordinated attack that hit Saudi Arabia's oil industry over the weekend.

Marketsread more

Mark Esper spoke with Saudi, Iraqi leaders about attack on Saudi...

"The United States military, with our interagency team, is working with our partners to address this unprecedented attack and defend the international rules-based order that...

Politicsread more

Expectations are rising that the Fed might not cut interest rates...

Traders in the fed funds futures market on Monday were pricing in a 34% chance that the Fed will stay put on rates.

The Fedread more

Brent crude oil spikes the most in history after Saudi attacks

An oil processing facility at Abqaiq and the nearby Khurais oil field was attacked on Saturday.

Marketsread more

Eight years of Trump's tax returns subpoenaed by Manhattan DA

The subpoeana from Manhattan District Attorney's Cyrus Vance Jr.'s , for President Donald Trump's tax returns, was issued last month to Trump's accounting firm, Mazars.

Politicsread more

What we know about GM's all-electric pickup truck that could save...

While the UAW has rejected the offer and sent roughly 48,000 of its workers out on strike, the EV truck is widely expected to remain part of an eventual settlement.

Autosread more

New security fears jeopardize Saudi Aramco's public stock...

While markets await a Saudi update, investors are likely asking how the kingdom left itself so vulnerable, and what it means for the future.

Energyread more

FAA chief to test out changes to Boeing 737 Max software in...

The new chief of the Federal Aviation Administration says he plans to test out Boeing's software changes to the 737 Max in a simulator.

Airlinesread more

Democrats are focused on impeaching Trump, not Kavanaugh, Nadler...

"We have our hands full with impeaching the president right now, and that's going to take up our limited resources and time for a while," Nadler said on a radio show.

Politicsread more
Politics

Eight years of Trump's tax returns subpoenaed by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • The Manhattan District Attorney's office has issued a subpoena for eight years of President Donald Trump's personal and corporate income tax returns, according to a new report.
  • The subpoena from DA Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office, was issued last month to Trump's accounting firm, Mazars.
  • Vance's office was already known to be investigating Trump's company.
President Donald Trump answers questions from the news media in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, September 11, 2019.
Leah Millis | Reuters

The Manhattan District Attorney's office has sent President Donald Trump's accounting firm a grand jury subpoena demanding eight years of Trump's personal and corporate income tax returns as part of an ongoing investigation.

The subpoena was sent last month to the Mazars USA firm by DA Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office.

Vance is investigating issues related to hush money payoffs to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playbody model Karen McDougal, which were facilitated by Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

Both women claim to have had sex with Trump years before the election. Trump has denied their allegations.

Vance is probing whether the Trump Organization falsified business records related to payoffs.

It is not clear if the DA has obtained any of tax returns he is seeking from Mazars, or whether Vance is now investigating issues beyond the hush money payments.

Trump has refused to publicly release his tax returns despite a long-standing practice by past presidents who did so.

The New York Times first reported the news of the subpoena. A person with direct knowledge of the matter soon after confirmed the subpoena was issued to NBC News.

Marc Mukasey, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, in an email to CNBC, said "We are evaluating and will respond as appropriate."

Mazars USA, in an emailed statement, said, "Mazars USA will respect the legal process and fully comply with its legal obligations."

"We believe strongly in the ethical and professional rules and regulations that govern our industry, our work and our client interactions. As a matter of firm policy and professional rules we do not comment on the work we conduct for our clients," the firm said.

VIDEO12:5512:55
The saga of Trump's taxes
Markets and Politics Digital Original Video

Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for Trump did not immediately respond to a respond to a request for comment.

Danny Frost, a spokesman for Vance, declined to comment.

Trump and his company reimbursed Michael Cohen, the president's former personal lawyer, for the $130,000 payment he made to Daniels.

McDougal herself received $150,000 from the Trump-friendly publisher of The National Enquirer as part of a deal to keep her quiet about her allegations about Trump.

Cohen, who helped arrange the McDougal payoff, is cooperating with Vance's probe.

Cohen currently is serving a three-year federal prison sentence for campaign finance violations related to the payoffs to Daniels and McDougal, as well as for lying to Congress about details of a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, and financial crimes.

Investigators from Vance's office visited Cohen recently at his prison in upstate New York.