U.S. states face steep decline in J&J Covid vaccine amid production problems at Baltimore plant

Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and syringe are seen in front of displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021.

Johnson & Johnson is scaling back shipments of its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine by 86% next week as it grapples with manufacturing issues at a major plant in Baltimore.

The government has allocated only 700,000 J&J shots to states next week, down from 4.9 million the week prior, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

J&J is awaiting regulatory clearance for a Baltimore facility, which is run by Emergent BioSolutions Inc, and is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to secure authorization.

Workers at the Baltimore plant several weeks ago mixed up ingredients for the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines, which led to roughly 15 million ruined J&J doses. The Biden administration has put J&J in charge of vaccine manufacturing at the plant and stopped production of the AstraZeneca vaccine there.

Once it receives authorization, J&J could deliver up to eight million doses each week, White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said during a press briefing on Friday. And the company remains on track to deliver 100 million doses by the end of May.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan has called on the Biden administration to surge vaccines in her state, which is grappling with the worst outbreak in the country. Michigan is expected to receive 17,500 J&J doses next week, an 88% drop compared to the previous week.

The administration said it will continue allocating shots based on population and doesn't plan to surge doses to harder hit states since it can't predict where infections could rise next.

"There are tens of millions of people across the country in each and every state and county who have not yet been vaccinated," Zients said on Friday. "And the fair and equitable way to distribute the vaccine is based on the adult population by state, tribe, and territory. That's how it's been done, and we will continue to do so."

"The virus is unpredictable. We don't know where the next increase in cases could occur," he added.