U.S. top diplomat warns Moscow of consequences amid Russian troop buildup near Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a press briefing at the end of a NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021.

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday he was concerned about the number of Russian troops amassing on the Ukrainian border and warned Moscow that "there will be consequences" for aggresive behavior.

"I have to tell you I have real concerns about Russia's actions on the borders of Ukraine. There are more Russian forces massed on those borders than at any time since 2014 when Russia first invaded," Blinken said during an interview on "Meet the Press" Sunday.

"President Biden's been very clear about this. If Russia acts recklessly, or aggressively, there will be costs, there will be consequences," Blinken said, adding that the United States was discussing the unfolding aggression on the border with allies and partners.

On Friday, Blinken spoke to his German and French counterparts in part, about "Russian provocations against Ukraine."

Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the Biden administration was consulting with NATO allies about the uptick in tensions and cease-fire violations.

"The United States is increasingly concerned by recent escalating Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, including Russian troop movements on Ukraine's border," she told reporters on Thursday, calling the matter "deeply concerning."

In recent weeks, Moscow has increased its military presence along the Ukrainian border, sparking concerns in the West of a budding military conflict between the two neighboring countries. The Russian Defense Ministry has said it is conducting more than 4,000 military drills this month to inspect the readiness of its forces.