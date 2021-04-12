General Motors-backed Cruise is set to expand self-driving operations to Dubai in 2023

Kyle Vogt, co-founder, president and chief technology officer for Cruise Automation Inc., speaks as he stands next to the Cruise Origin electric driverless shuttle during a reveal event in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

General Motors' majority-owned autonomous vehicle subsidiary Cruise is expanding operations internationally to Dubai. San Francisco-based Cruise has signed an agreement with the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority to be the exclusive provider for self-driving taxis and ride-hailing services through 2029, officials announced early Monday. Financial terms of the deal, which Dubai's crown prince is calling a first of its kind globally, were not disclosed. Cruise expects to begin operating in the United Arab Emirates city in 2023. A company spokesman declined to say when self-driving vehicles are expected to be available to the public in Dubai. According to a press release announcing the plans, Cruise expects to operate a fleet of up to 4,000 self-driving vehicles in Dubai by 2030.

The agreement marks significant expansion plans for Cruise, which has been concentrating its self-driving vehicle testing in San Francisco. It has grown its registered testing fleet to more than 200 vehicles but hasn't yet announced when it plans to offer a robotaxi fleet to the public in San Francisco. It initially planned to do so in 2019. "The selection of Cruise was not taken lightly. We engaged in a comprehensive, multi-year process to choose the best possible partner," said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Dubai RTA Board of Executive Directors. The release announcing the deal said Dubai is expected to be the first non-U.S. city for the Cruise Origin, an all-electric autonomous vehicle the company unveiled last year. A Cruise spokesman said "there's always a possibility a U.S. city could deploy the Origin first, but we'd need a regulatory framework here in the U.S. to do that."