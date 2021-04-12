Here are the states where retirement savers have the biggest nest eggs

Ever wonder how your nest egg fares in comparison to your neighbors'?

From state to state, the median amount — half fall above, half below — that retirement savers have earmarked for their golden years ranges from about $83,500 in Mississippi to $177,500 in Washington, according to research from personal finance website Personal Capital.

The company looked at anonymized data from its 2.8 million users, aggregating each person's retirement accounts they link to through the site, whether managed by Personal Capital or other retirement account providers (i.e., Fidelity Investments, Vanguard, Schwab).

First, here's the generational breakdown of account balances revealed in the research. (Note that for the average amounts — vs. median — large account balances skew the data higher).