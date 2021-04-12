Middle East investor seeks U.S. opportunities as Biden pushes infrastructure plan

Cranes for unloading shipping containers stand at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California.

Investcorp, a Bahrain-based investment company, is looking for opportunities to invest in U.S. roads and ports as U.S. President Joe Biden proposed to spend more than $2 trillion on infrastructure.

Biden is set to meet with bipartisan members of Congress to sell his infrastructure plan. The plan would inject money into building bridges, airports, broadband, electric vehicles, housing and job training, while hiking the corporate tax rate.

Rishi Kapoor, co-chief executive at Investcorp, said there appears to be "bipartisan acceptance" in the U.S. for an upgrade of the country's infrastructure, although there are disagreements on how to finance the spending.

Still, the U.S. looks set to make up for the shortfall in infrastructure spending over the last decade, Kapoor told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Monday.